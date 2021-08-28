Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$1,030,179.20 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total value of C$1,030,179.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$861,823.07.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$1,934.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,887.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1,109.41 and a 1 year high of C$2,075.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a current ratio of 16.55.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,260.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC restated a “$2,233.00” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,172.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

