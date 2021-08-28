Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Declines By 50.0%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in América Móvil by 18.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 57.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter.

AMOV traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $18.81. 8,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.24.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

