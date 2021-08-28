Short Interest in American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Decreases By 71.8%

American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the July 29th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ADFS stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02. American Defense Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
American Defense Systems Company Profile
