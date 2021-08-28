Short Interest in APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Grows By 302.8%

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 302.8% from the July 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,691,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APTY opened at 0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.01. APT Systems has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.03.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

