Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Rises By 168.8%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 448,300 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the July 29th total of 166,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BKIMF stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bankinter has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

