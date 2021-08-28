Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Drops By 49.4%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the July 29th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPF opened at $9.10 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

