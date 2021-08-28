Short Interest in Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Increases By 516.6%

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 516.6% from the July 29th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,340,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BYOC stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Beyond Commerce has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX.

