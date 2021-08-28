Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Expands By 120.0%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

ENDTF stock opened at C$9.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.65. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.52 and a 1-year high of C$10.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.9595 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

