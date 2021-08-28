Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Declines By 53.5%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the July 29th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSUF opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38. Fagron has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Get Fagron alerts:

Fagron Company Profile

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.