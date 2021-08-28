Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Drops By 93.8%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FAB opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.20. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $44.96 and a 52 week high of $75.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,910,000 after acquiring an additional 151,973 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 68,655 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter.

