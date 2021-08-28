Short Interest in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Increases By 123.8%

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 79,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 730.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.