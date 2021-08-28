Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Grows By 141.6%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 494,300 shares, an increase of 141.6% from the July 29th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.68. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

