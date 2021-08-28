Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Declines By 71.7%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the July 29th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ilika in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ILIKF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 105,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,939. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10. Ilika has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

