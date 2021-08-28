Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Increases By 114.3%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HYXF stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $52.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $808,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,322,000.

