Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Increases By 114.3%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of HYXF stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $52.98.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.
