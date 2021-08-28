Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Rises By 123.2%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the July 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.74. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.