Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Declines By 91.7%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the July 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IVDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,410. Iveda Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.