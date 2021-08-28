Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Declines By 91.7%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the July 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IVDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,410. Iveda Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
