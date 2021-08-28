Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declines By 42.7%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the July 29th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

HPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. 54,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,055. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $19.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

