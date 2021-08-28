Short Interest in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Declines By 55.6%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 200.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INFR opened at $31.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.11. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $32.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

