Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Increases By 4,482.1%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, an increase of 4,482.1% from the July 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
PHT stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
