Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Increases By 4,482.1%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, an increase of 4,482.1% from the July 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

PHT stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

