Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Drops By 96.3%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the July 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pipestone Energy stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

