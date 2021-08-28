Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Grows By 405.0%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a growth of 405.0% from the July 29th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.3 days.

Shares of REC Silicon ASA stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.73. 409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429. REC Silicon ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

