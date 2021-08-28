Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Grows By 405.0%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a growth of 405.0% from the July 29th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.3 days.
Shares of REC Silicon ASA stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.73. 409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429. REC Silicon ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90.
About REC Silicon ASA
