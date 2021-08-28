Short Interest in Star Buffet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRZ) Drops By 50.0%

Star Buffet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of STRZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,690. Star Buffet has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16.
Star Buffet Company Profile
