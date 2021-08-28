Short Interest in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Increases By 112.5%

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 899,700 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the July 29th total of 423,400 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 380,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $98,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSSS shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

SuRo Capital stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $317.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 68.70%. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently -1,111.11%.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

