Short Interest in TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Expands By 464.9%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 591,400 shares, an increase of 464.9% from the July 29th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.9 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCLHF. Citigroup cut shares of TCL Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered TCL Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of TCLHF remained flat at $$0.53 during trading hours on Friday. 2,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,555. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56. TCL Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Television, Audio-Visual and Others. The Television segment manufactures and sells television sets and trades related components.

