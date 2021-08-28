Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Drops By 100.0%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 408,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,021,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VPER remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 18,029,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,680,602. Viper Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Viper Networks
