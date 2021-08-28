Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Drops By 100.0%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 408,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,021,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VPER remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 18,029,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,680,602. Viper Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

