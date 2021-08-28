Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Declines By 62.5%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
WRTBY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.
