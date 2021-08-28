Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Declines By 62.5%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WRTBY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

