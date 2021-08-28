Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Drops By 89.0%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the July 29th total of 587,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period.

