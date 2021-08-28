Short Interest in Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Decreases By 75.8%

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the July 29th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ZLDPF remained flat at $$27.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $997.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.64. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.10.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

