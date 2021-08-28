Short Interest in Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Decreases By 75.8%

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the July 29th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ZLDPF remained flat at $$27.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $997.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.64. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.10.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
