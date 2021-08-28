Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Shares of SIFY opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.