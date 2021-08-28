Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.51. The stock had a trading volume of 846,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $560.70. The firm has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $526.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

