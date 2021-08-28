Simmons Bank Sells 1,007 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 309.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,677,000 after buying an additional 162,409 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in KLA by 90.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,337,000 after buying an additional 47,492 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in KLA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in KLA by 7.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 24.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $9.18 on Friday, hitting $342.93. 692,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,141. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

