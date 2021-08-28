Simmons Bank Sells 1,188 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.52. 7,696,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,123,284.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

