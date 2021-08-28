Simmons Bank Sells 4,183 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,940,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.20. 50,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,186. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.69. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $186.62 and a one year high of $267.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

