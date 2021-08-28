SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as drilling opportunities to create long-term value for its shareholders. Given the company’s increasing focus on crude oil, specifically in the prolific Permian Basin and Eagle Ford areas, we believe that it will be able to boost oil-weighted activity in the coming days. Furthermore, the encouraging results from the company's Austin Chalk assets are major positive. The upstream firm expects overall production for this year to go beyond the 2020 level, which will boost profit levels in the coming quarters. Also, the company intends to maximize free cash flow by 2025, which can fund its debt reduction program. Consequently, SM Energy is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.44.

SM opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $4,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 244,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

