SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SMTGY stock remained flat at $$4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

