SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Update

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SMTGY stock remained flat at $$4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
