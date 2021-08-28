Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,540 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Snap-on worth $58,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 76.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

NYSE:SNA opened at $227.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.04. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

