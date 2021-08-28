Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $305.00 at Piper Sandler

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$310.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $297.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.79. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $7,801,641.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,050,913.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.