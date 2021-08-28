Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $320.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $297.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.79. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a PE ratio of -78.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

