Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $340.00 at Mizuho

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective upped by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$310.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

SNOW opened at $297.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.79. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion and a PE ratio of -78.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77. Following the sale, the executive now owns 112,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,956,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 28.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

