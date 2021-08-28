Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 50,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $6,193,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 50.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

