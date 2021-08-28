SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Micah Heavener Sells 20,000 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,939.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

