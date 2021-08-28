Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 137 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 122,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $9.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $504.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,336. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $321.77 and a one year high of $507.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

