Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $309,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth grew its position in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its position in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. 16,524,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,030,197. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

