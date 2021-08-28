Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,204,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.06. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.