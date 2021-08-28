Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 64 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.19. 4,033,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,064. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $452.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

