Sonata Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $135.50. 130,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,618. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

