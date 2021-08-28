South Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 262,860 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 262,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,722,000. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 3.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 25.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 10,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,505. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

