South Street Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 28,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,559,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 7,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock traded up $7.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.69. 2,174,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.70. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.73. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

