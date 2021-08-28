South Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 3.9% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,916,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. The company has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

