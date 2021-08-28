South Street Advisors LLC Takes $14.33 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,325,000. Charter Communications makes up about 2.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Charter Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Charter Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,866,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded up $9.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $807.18. 712,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $811.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $744.46. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

